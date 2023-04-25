Fire at Enniscorthy Vocational College yesterday afternoon now under investigation by Gardaí

A fire broke out at Enniscorthy Vocational College yesterday afternoon. Two units of Enniscorthy Fire Service brought it under control.

Wexford assistant Chief Fire officer Ray Murphy says “the fire was in a bathroom area, we sent in two firefighters with breathing apparatus. It looks like a piece of equipment went on fire and we think that it possibly gave off some kind of gas that caused a small explosion.”

There is some damage to the building including a wall and a wall into an office. The building does have some smoke damage and fire services were last night making sure the building was properly ventilated.

Our reporter Jimmy Gahan was at the scene, which Gardaí are now treating as suspicious. Jimmy says ” Gardaí have sealed off the toilet block where the outbreak originated.”

The school’s evacuation plan was quickly activated and all pupils were removed from the school’s premises with no reports injuries. Jimmy says ” two members of staff including the principal were given oxygen at the scene”

