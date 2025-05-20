Fire At Tara Hill Near Containment as Crews Begin Wind-Down

Emergency crews are scaling back operations following a large blaze that had fire services working through the night. According to Acting Chief Fire Officer Ray Murphy, the fire is now “more or less fully under control” with just a few hotspots remaining.

One crew remained on site overnight to monitor the area and damp down smouldering patches. Another is expected to stay today as a precaution to protect nearby properties.

“We’re really in the final phase now,” Murphy said. “We expect the operation to wrap up by early afternoon, especially with rain on the way.”

Murphy praised the efforts of local crews and confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored to ensure no rekindling occurs.

