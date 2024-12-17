First female Ceann Comhairle likely to be Wexford woman

Verona Murphy looks in pole position to become the first female Ceann Comhairle in the history of the state

Fianna Fail TDs are expected to vote for the Wexford Independent in Wednesday afternoons ballot

This is despite the outgoing Ceann Comhairle, Fianna Fáil’s Sean O Fearghail, putting himself forward for the position.

Meanwhile Fine Gael TDs are also understood to be agreeing on the same move

The new Dail will meet for the first time on Wednesday morning and one of its first jobs will be to elect the Ceann Comhairle

This will be done in a secret ballot using proportional representation.

The quota is 88 votes

Verona Murphy is the candidate proposed by the Regional Independents and puts them in a strong position for government formation

Related