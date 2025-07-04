First Phase of Clonattin Housing Development Completed as 23 New Social Homes in Gorey Unveiled

The ribbon has been cut on 23 new social homes in the north of the county.

It’s the first wave of houses to be completed in a 67 unit development in Clonattin in Gorey.

Delivered by Tuath Housing in partnership with Wexford County Council and other agencies, the development at The Close includes a mix of houses and apartments for families and individuals on the housing waiting list.

Planning permission has also been granted for a second phase of the project, which will eventually see around 350 homes, a nursing home, a creche, and public park built on the site.

It brings the total number of social homes unveiled in Gorey in the last two months to 53.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Joe Sullivan complimented local housing officials in getting the houses over the line:

“This represents huge progress and in fairness to the Housing Department of Wexford County Council led by Caroline Godkin, we are moving in the right direction and I expect by the end of the summer, taking into account the 53 units including the 23 today, we will have in excess of 100 units over the summer months brought into service which is great, great work.”



Related