Fishing Master fined for under recording catch at Wexford Circuit Court

Eamon Moss, Kilmore, Co Wexford was convicted and fined €500 at Wexford Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, following a prosecution taken by the SFPA and the DPP.

The Defendant pleaded guilty to an offence under the Sea-Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act 2006 of failing to record approximately 1,077kgs of catch of black sole in the fishing logbook in March 2019, as master of the Irish- registered fishing vessel, “Rony”. The under recording of black sole was detected following an inspection of the vessel hold and records by Sea-Fisheries Protection Officers, during which the inaccurate recording of multiple species was detected.

Paschal Hayes, Executive Chairperson of the SFPA said, “The SFPA notes the conviction for this failure to accurately record fish catch. The legal requirement on vessel masters to ensure accurate recording of catches is crucial in order to obtain a reliable assessment of the extent of fish species caught, which is key to the sustainable management of stocks. This conviction underscores the seriousness of inaccurate logbook data and the active measures taken by SFPA officers to inspect for compliance. The SFPA commends its officers for their diligence and hard work on this case”.