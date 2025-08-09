Fleadh Attendees Urged to Beware of Pickpockets After Theft at Wexford’s Bullring

As Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann continues into its penultimate day, a South East Radio listener is urging members of the public to take caution and be mindful of pickpockets.

While there is a very large security and Garda presence across all parts of Wexford for the duration of the festival, one opportunistic pickpocket near Wexford’s Bullring managed to evade the authorities.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Elaine explained her experience:

“We were down at the Bullring enjoying the festivities last night and my partner just put his hand in his pocket and on one side of the pocket he actually just had a hat, and that had been taken and he had some receipts and stuff in the other pocket, and we were lucky, but, both pockets were basically dipped. It was just really to make people aware of what’s happening just to be careful, we were lucky there was nothing of value taken, but just to know that they’re out there, just be careful.”



Related