Fleadh Cheoil Loch Garman 2025 & Fringe Fleadh Officially Launched in Gorey

Wexford County Council and the Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District have officially launched Fleadh Cheoil Loch Garman 2025 and the much-anticipated Fringe Fleadh 2025 at a celebratory event held in the Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey.

This lively gathering marked the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling season of Irish music, culture, and community spirit. From May 16th to 18th, Gorey Community School will once again host the County Fleadh, welcoming musicians, dancers, and audiences from across Wexford for the second consecutive year.

The launch event was opened by Cllr Donal Kenny, Leas Cathaoirleach of the Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District, who praised the dedication and passion of everyone involved. “There’s a real buzz around Gorey,” he said, “and we’re honoured to host such a significant cultural celebration once again.”

Cllr Pip Breen, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, spoke about the depth and meaning behind the Fringe Fleadh. “These events don’t just entertain – they connect us,” he said. “They weave a thread between communities, generations, and history. That’s what makes the Fringe Fleadh so special – it reminds us who we are.”

Fleadh Cheoil Loch Garman 2025 is once again being organised by CCÉ Gorey/Ballygarrett, whose Chairperson Paula Carroll offered heartfelt thanks to her team and supporters. She highlighted the unique bonds formed through the Fleadh, saying, “It’s about more than music – it’s about community and lasting friendships.”

Special guest Aoife Wafer, Irish international rugby player and proud Wexford native, shared her reflections on the lasting influence of Irish music in her life. “No matter where I go, the music connects me to home and to people around the world,” she said.

The Fringe Fleadh 2025 programme was officially launched by Eddie Taaffe, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council. The diverse cultural programme will see events held throughout County Wexford all summer long, building momentum ahead of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August. Mr Taaffe praised the efforts of volunteers, council members, and the Fleadh Cheoil Executive Committee, all of whom are instrumental in bringing these events to life.

Don’t miss out on a summer filled with music, tradition, and community. Full details of the Fringe Fleadh 2025 programme are available via on-site QR codes or online at www.visitwexford.ie.

