Fleadh Cheoil to Host Historic Guinness World Record Attempt for Most Tin Whistles Played

The vibrant and historic Fleadh Cheoil festival in Wexford will this year be the stage for an extraordinary event: an official Guinness World Record attempt for the most tin whistles played simultaneously. This momentous occasion will take place at 4pm on August 8th at Chadwicks Wexford Park, promising to be one of the highlights of the festival and a milestone for the local community. The record is currently set at 1015 players.

Catherine Roche, teacher for the ensemble of musicians, expressed her excitement about the upcoming attempt, stating, “Combining music, and world records to create a world first is inspiring people from all over the world to come to the event. We have people registered from the USA, China and even Australia”.

Eddie Taaffe, Chairperson of the Wexford Fleadh Cheoil Executive Committee said; “We are delighted to partner with the Castlebridge Inspire Group to break the tin whistle playing record. This event truly embodies what Fleadh Cheoil and Wexford are all about- people coming together, celebrating culture and making great things happen. We are looking forward to smashing the record; make sure to register or come along to lend support on the day!”

The Inspire group from Castlebridge, the birthplace of Guinness World Records in 1951, is playing a role in organizing the attempt. Their involvement brings a special connection to the origins of the record-keeping institution, aiming to recreate the spirit of inspiration that led to the creation of the world-famous book.

To add further prestige to the event, the Editor in Chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday will be present to officially adjudicate the attempt, which will help to cement to link of world records with Castlebridge.

We are calling on musicians and enthusiasts to join in this exciting record attempt. Participants are encouraged to register on the Fleadh Cheoil website and gather at Chadwicks Wexford Park on August 8th at 4pm. This is a unique opportunity to be part of history and celebrate the rich musical heritage of Wexford.

For more information and to register for the record attempt, please visit FLEADHCHEOIL.ie

