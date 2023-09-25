Flood risk at Ahare River in North Wexford a growing concern amid consistent weather warnings in the County

A local Councillor says that he ‘shudders to think’ what could happen if the flood risk of the Ahare River in North Wexford is not addressed.

Councillor Joe Sullivan has said that the river has been a consistent risk for flooding over the last 4 years with the latest incident taking place last Monday 18th September.

With the continued weather warnings issued in the County – fears are growing over the dangers posed by the risk.

Councillor Sullivan spoke to South East Radio News earlier:

“This is a situation that is ongoing. The real concern is that we appear to be getting weather forecasts where there will be a lot of rain in the coming weeks. It is very concerning that the river will flood again. Somebody who is vulnerable could drive into it that could be quite dangerous. I shudder to think what could happen if this happened in the dead of night.

I am calling on Wexford County Council, who have essentially sat on their hands with regards to this issue, to take the action necessary to ensure the safety of the road users. That has to be the priority, the safety of the road users.”

