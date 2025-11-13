Flooding Already Reported Across Wexford Ahead of Heavy Rainfall Tomorrow

There are already some reports of flooding on Roads across Wexford as the county braces for what’s expected to be a severe weather day tomorrow.

The R741 between Garylough and Castlebridge is closed after the river burst its banks while there is also reports that the road between Taghmon and Larkins cross, near the Stanville lodge is also flooded.

A Status Orange weather alert will take effect tomorrow at 2pm, impacting Wexford, Dublin, and Wicklow, and will remain in place until 11am on Saturday.

In addition, strong winds are forecast for Wexford, Dublin, Louth, and Wicklow, with a Yellow Wind Alert starting at midday tomorrow.

