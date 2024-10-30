Focus Ireland highlight rise in homelessness, following record figures

Focus Ireland are once again highlighting the alarming rise in homelessness.

Last month, a record-breaking 14,760 people accessed emergency accomodation in Ireland.

The housing charity is calling on the next government to make a radical shift on housing policy, as the current government in their view, has failed to use the progress in building social homes into opportunities for families to exit homelessness.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix, Focus Ireland’s Conor Culkin said that homelessness will be hotly debated in next month’s General Election:

“The fact is that housing and homelessness is going to be one of the key issues on the doorstep. But Focus Ireland is calling out the fact that the amount of people that are homeless, are

homeless for long term. There is some, I suppose, light at the end of the tunnel in the sense that, okay, the amount of homes that are being built is not enough, but the amount of social housing that is being built has increased on previous years.”

