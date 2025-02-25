Folklore collection project engages care centre residents in Enniscorthy  

The ongoing collection of folklore material in Co. Wexford is featuring in the activities programme of a HSE residential care centre in the county.

Staff and residents at St. John’s Community Hospital in Enniscorthy look forward to the regular interaction with artist, filmmaker and founder of the Folklore.ie online resources Michael Fortune.

Over the last two decades, Michael Fortune’s work has come to national and international attention through his features documenting oral history, place-based recordings, furniture and farm gates from Co. Wexford, other parts of Ireland and Newfoundland, Canada. In addition to publications and programmes made with RTÉ, the online archive of Folklore.ie to date includes over 300 video clips and over 1,500 other recordings.

One of the latest subjects of Folkore.ie is Kathleen Fitzpatrick of Courtnacuddy, Co. Wexford and a resident at St. John’s Community Hospital (SJCH) in Enniscorthy.

Michael Fortune’s most recent activity at SJCH was a shared experience making St. Brigid’s crosses with the residents. Kathleen has featured in previous contributions on Folkore.ie and the chat on St. Brigid’s Day in SJCH led to her once more coming on screen to share her version of a story on the legend of the Irish saint for whom a bank holiday weekend is also now named.

Opened in 2009 as a replacement for the adjacent old St. John’s, the Community Hospital in Enniscorthy was purpose built to provide long-term accommodation for up to 104 residents. St. John’s Community Hospital provides long-term residential care, rehabilitation, transitional care, respite and a Day Centre for Older People in the local community. The residential care centre is divided into four units (the Beech, Elm, Ivy and Oak wards).

Setting the ongoing involvement with Folkore.ie in context, Nurse Activities Co-ordinator at St. John’s Community Hospital (SJCH) Mary Fox says:

“We have a comprehensive and varied therapeutic and recreational activity programme in SJCH. A cohesive team led by nurse management has valued support from the Friends of St. John’s Hospital committee and a Community Employment Scheme.”

“Whether it is art, bingo, music or just last week, when there was great excitement upon a visit from the Wexford Barn Owl Project, it is stimulating and helps to foster a happy and engaged atmosphere in what for so many people is their home. We also hosted a Valentine’s Day party recently, where cake, chocolates and roses were much appreciated! That occasion proved an opportunity for Michael Fortune to drop in to confirm details of his next visit.”

“Conscious that Folkore.ie was engaging schools in its wonderful work, we were delighted in SJCH last year when a chat with Michael Fortune about coming in led to a visit and then a regular fixture. The residents and staff love to see Michael come in. Indeed, in between Michael’s visits, it’s a topic of conversation as to keeping in mind a little phrase or a story to relate or discuss upon the next engagement. One cannot underestimate the basic value of enjoying a chat, sharing one’s experience and our activity programme is further enriched by the involvement with Folklore.ie”

Its Director of Nursing Ursula McPhillips adds that St. John’s Community Hospital has an excellent reputation as a care facility and is deeply appreciative of the support it receives from families and the wider community throughout Co. Wexford. Ursula says the involvement with Michael Fortune and the Folklore.ie project is a wonderful connection for SJCH to have and that everyone there is looking forward to it being a mutually beneficial aspect of their activities programme.

See video clip of Michael Fortune of Folklore.ie visiting St. John’s Community Hospital, Enniscorthy at https://youtu.be/O3fKbVvazDA?si=NCEfC1EgjMGkOR1K

For further information on Michael Fortune and the Folkore.ie project, see https://folklore.ie/

