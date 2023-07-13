Food business closure in Wexford

Ten closure orders were served on food businesses last month.

Issues identified by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland include rat droppings found near fruit juice, “heavy cockroach activity” in a kitchen, with dozens of live cockroaches spotted in food preparation areas, and rats coming in contact with food including lettuce.

The businesses are located in Wexford, Dublin, Offaly and Roscommon.

The FSAI says businesses who fail to combat pest infestations are putting the health of their staff and customers at risk.