Formal Identification On Body Recovered In Wexford Still Ongoing

Enquiries remain ongoing following the discovery of a body off the Wexford coast last weekend.

The man’s body was discovered on Saturday afternoon near Raven Point, and has yet to be identified.

A post-mortem exam is taking place at University Hospital Waterford, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The deceased male was recovered by the Coast Guard and RNLI in the Irish Sea, east of Raven Point near Curracloe, and brought to shore.

Gardaí say that enquiries are ongoing.

