Former attorney General believes Wexford County Council should withdraw their referral to An Bord Pleanala regarding the proposed IPAS Centre in Rosslare.

Wexford County Council will hold a Special meeting this afternoon to consider the Section 5 application which was submitted on behalf of the People of Rosslare regarding the proposed Direct Provision Centre.

In breaking news, South East Radio has seen a legal opinion on this matter, which was drafted by Michael Mc Dowell, Senior Counsel and Former Attorney General. Within it, Mr. McDowell states “I am of the opinion that this is a matter that should be determined by the Local Authority at first instance and that the matter is not so complex as to require a referral to An Bord Pleanala in relation to the Section 5.”

Mr. McDowell also states that it is his view that “the proposed development is unauthorised” and that Wexford County Council’s Section 5 application to An Bord Pleanala “is deficient and inadequate in terms of raising critical and core questions that need to be addressed.”

Mr. McDowell further states that “I am also of the view that the Local Authority can at this juncture withdraw their referral to An Bord Pleanala and deal with this locally and to deal with the motions as proposed is not an interference with the executive functions of the Council.”

The legal opinion was sought by Deputy Verona Murphy and she will be joining Alan on today’s Morning Mix after 10am this morning to provide further details.

