Former Child Soldier Living in Wexford Shares Powerful Story at Galway Film Fleadh

Jerome Kamara, a musician and former child soldier originally from Tanzania now living in Wexford, shares his harrowing past in the new documentary Childhood, premiering at the Galway Film Fleadh.

Directed by Cian Geoghegan, the film explores Jerome’s traumatic experiences as a child soldier alongside his reflections as his own son reaches the age when he was first captured. Shot in Jerome’s home in New Ross, Childhood contrasts the quiet family life with his emotional narration of captivity, survival, and eventual escape.

Jerome hopes the film will raise awareness of the lost childhoods caused by conflict worldwide. Director Cian Geoghegan praises Jerome’s courage and vulnerability in telling his story and emphasizes the importance of understanding hidden struggles behind everyday lives.

Childhood will premiere on Thursday, 10 July at 12pm in the Town Hall Theatre as part of the Irish documentary shorts programme.

