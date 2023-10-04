Former health centre in Camolin still empty after 9 years vacant – prompting calls for the HSE to be held accountable

A former HSE clinic building in Camolin which was closed in 2014 is still lying empty – despite promises that the building would be put to use.

Members of the local community have fought to get the building repurposed.

In 2018 the HSE stated they had offered the building for local use but up until now nothing has been done with the facility. In 2022 it was said it would be used as accommodation for Ukrainians arriving in Ireland.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne has raised the issue in the Dail but says he is losing confidence in the HSEs ability to address the issue:

“I’ve been pushing for a number of years for the facility to be used either for the benefit of the community or for another Government agency or to be sold on. There have been a variety of excuses. I’m losing confidence in the HSEs ability to address this issue. When the HSE have so many vacant properties across the county when there is such a demand for housing, they really need to be held accountable for this.”

