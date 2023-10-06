Former Labour leader announces his retirement from politics

Brendan Howlin has announced on South East Radio that he will not be contesting on the next general election. He said that although he has been asked by journalists up and down the country if he will be contesting:

“It was important for me to reveal on South East Radio to the people of Wexford first. ”

Brendan Howlin was born on 9th May 1956. Howlin grew up in Wexford town and was educated locally in the Faythe and at Wexford CBS. He later attended St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra, Dublin, and qualified as a primary school teacher. During his career as a teacher he was active in the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, before embarking on a career in full-time politics.

Howlin credits his introduction to politics to his involvement in the Irish anti-nuclear movement. The chair of Nuclear Opposition Wexford, Howlin was involved in the organisation of a protest against the building of a nuclear power plant in Carnsore Point, which drew 40,000 protestors. In 1979, Howlin was asked to run for Wexford Corporation and was selected in his absence, but declined to run in order to continue as chair of NOW.

He has been a TD for the Wexford constituency since 1987. He previously served as Leader of the Labour Party from 2016 to 2020, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform from 2011 to 2016, Leas-Cheann Comhairle from 2007 to 2011, Deputy leader of the Labour Party from 1997 to 2002, Minister for the Environment from 1994 to 1997 and Minister for Health from 1993 to 1994. He was a Senator from 1983 to 1987, after being nominated by the Taoiseach.

