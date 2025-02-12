Former MEP Mick Wallace Vows to Stay Politically Active and Continue Advocacy for Mental Health and Gaza

Former MEP Mick Wallace has given his first radio interview since the general election here on South East Radio.

Despite no longer holding office, Mick Wallace emphasised his ongoing involvement in political issues, notably continuing his podcast with Claire Daly and attending international meetings, including one with Jeffrey Sachs in Brussels.

He expressed no regrets about standing in the general election, even though he did not win, stating that it was important to offer voters a chance to choose and that he would continue to stay active politically.

Speaking on Morning Mix the former MEP also discussed his commitment to advocating for better mental health services in Wexford, criticising the government’s inadequate funding for mental health care and its failure to address pressing issues like housing. He argued that Ireland’s mental health spending is among the lowest in Europe and vowed to maintain pressure on the government to act.

When asked about the ongoing situation in Gaza, Mr. Wallace spoke passionately about the situation, calling it a genocide and blaming Western countries, especially the U.S., the EU and the UK, for supporting Israel’s actions. He criticised the mainstream media for not adequately addressing the genocide taking place and condemned the government’s role in facilitating the ongoing violence.

It has emerged today that The Gaza ceasefire is teetering on the brink of collapse. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued an ultimatum to Hamas – return further captives by Saturday noon, or the truce is terminated. The militant group announced a delay in the latest release of hostages, over alleged violations of the deal.

Mick Wallace said Benjamin Netanyahu can do whatever he likes, “Israel would probably like to go back to war at the weekend. Netanyahu has not prioritised getting the hostages released.

And that’s criminal. It’s mad that he can get away with his own country, because I’m not convinced. I think the most Israelis want their hostages released. But he has not prioritised this.

The trouble is, Netanyahu has been able to do whatever he likes. He has the support of the Americans, the support of the EU and the support of the UK.”

He wholeheartedly praised President Michael D. Higgins for his outspoken support of Palestine, “I have the utmost respect for the positions taken on both Palestine and on Ukraine by President Higgins. He hasn’t been afraid to speak the truth. And we should be very, very proud of our president. We should be less proud of our government. The UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albeneza, said Ireland talks but does nothing. That’s the UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albeneza, she said, fair play to Michael D. Higgins. And Michael D. Higgins has been attacked on numerous occasions by the mainstream media in Ireland for the position he’s taken. And we have gobshites now coming out saying, oh, we need a different type of president the next time. It would be wonderful to get another good president of Michael D. Higgins. Someone who is not afraid to speak the truth.”