Former referee wants to promote inclusivity in sport

Michelle O’Neill, Fianna Fáil’s General Election candidate in Wexford, has emphasized the party’s commitment to promoting inclusivity in sports.

She is aiming to address participation gaps by encouraging more people to engage in regular physical activity, especially targeting underrepresented groups such as women, people with disabilities, and individuals from diverse backgrounds.

In a statement received, O’Neill highlighted the record investment in sports clubs in Wexford, with over €8.5 million allocated through Sports Capital grants.

She is particularly passionate about improving accessibility and representation in sports, drawing from her own experiences as a retired referee.

If elected, O’Neill promises to advocate for these issues, ensuring that all groups have equal opportunities in sports.

