Former TD Howlin Hopes for Major Rosslare Investment Under €275bn National Development Plan

The government has allocated almost 275 billion euro in capital spending over the next decade in a revised National Development Plan.

Individual projects won’t be announced until the Budget – but money has been set aside for Dublin’s Metrolink, as well as water and electricity investment.

112 billion euro will be spent over the next five years, with ministers saying they will prioritise capital investments if the economy enters choppy waters.

Speaking on South East Radio’s Morning Mix earlier, former Labour leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin outlined how he hopes capital investments in Wexford such as Rosslare Europort will benefit from funding:

“We need the road to Rosslare to be completed and develop Rosslare for offshore wind. Now that’s a significant multi-hundred million investment and with that, if you get that investment with the new birthage and so on that’s required in Rosslare Europort, to upgrade it to a tier one port and part of that will be re-establishing the rail link from Rosslare to Waterford and to the rest of the country.”

Related