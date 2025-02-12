Former Thomas Moore Tavern listed for sale

An historic building in Wexford town has been listed for sale months after closing it’s doors as the Thomas Moore Tavern.

The premises in the heart of the town closed last June leaving staff and customers disappointed after years of trade.

The pub dates back to the 1700’s and with a price tag of €1.5 million it is expected to get a lot of interest from potential buyers.

The listing on DNG McCormack Quinn website says the sale is a great opportunity to acquire a magnificent premises with clear and obvious potential to expand on and increase the already established food and drinks business. The property is situated in Cornmarket, a central square in Wexford Town adjacent to the Arts Centre, The Library, Clayton Whites Hotel and several substantial commercial premises just at The Bull Ring and North Main Street.

The property is built and finished to a really high standard and boasts all facilities and amenities. Bar and Lounge & Restaurant, Bistro, Piano Bar, “The Spires” with Rooftop area. The pub dates back to the 1700’s when it was known as the King’s Arms being a meeting place for the locals of the time; it has since evolved to become a truly beautiful premises in the core of Wexford Town offering a wide variety of accommodation including the Bar, Restaurant, Bistro, Piano Bar, Function Rooms, first class Kitchens and Ladies and Gents facilities.

