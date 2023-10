A Former Wexford Hurler has been arrested in the US after an alleged drink driving incident in California

Jack Guiney from Rathnure remains in custody and is accused of driving on the wrong side of the highway resulting in a head on collision with another vehicle near the Golden Gate Bridge.

The driver of the other car is said to have sustained minor injuries.

The former GAA player has a previous conviction of drink driving from Wexford district court in 2017 which was subsequently appealed.

