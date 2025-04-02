Former Wexford Hurler to join Co. Louth Club

Knockbridge Hurling Club have announced that Larry O Gorman has joined the management team for 2025.
Larry was instrumental in bringing Wexford to the promised land in 1996 and in doing so was crowned hurler of the year.
The opportunity to bring Larry on board came about through a mix of good fortune and strong Wexford links.
Larry’s work in recent months has seen him travel to the north of the country. The club also have strong Wexford links through the Karrigan family and Shane Darcy.
Speaking on his appointment, Larry said, “I am delighted to join Knockbridge. A brilliant club with a serious passion for hurling. I don’t care where you’re from. If you love the game and are willing to work hard, then anything is possible. I hope I can add some value and drive the lads on. ”
Larry will join the current management team of Noel Callan and Conaill Byrne.