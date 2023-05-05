Former Wexford Junk Kouture winner selected for new An Post stamp design

The 10 Junk Kouture World Finalists were not the only thing revealed in 3Arena on Thursday night! An Post unveiled a booklet of four Junk Kouture stamps at the Dublin City Final, featuring past designers and the iconic high-fashion looks they created from upcycled junk.

One of those chosen was former Junk Kouture winner Alicia Rostermundt. Alicia was among those who had her design Iconoclastic Fantastic immortalised on the An Post stamps. She won in 2021, when she was a student at Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. After her experience at Junk Kouture Alicia applied for a voluntary year in the costume department in theatre.

These striking stamps, which allow postage within Ireland are available for €5.40 at http://anpost.com/junkkouture and in selected post offices nationwide, with a limited student online offer of five free postcards. The stamps showcase to the Irish public Junk Kouture’s valuable learnings for students around the importance of sustainable living and are a great way to stay in touch with friends and family this summer.

Speaking to South East Radio News this afternoon Alicia says “I felt really honoured to be included in this project. I love this competition and am proud to be able to represent all the other amazing designers”.

CEO of Junk Kouture Troy Armour said: “We are so honoured to be featured in this booklet of stamps with An Post. You can now own a little piece of haut couture fashion for the price of a stamp! The designs on the stamps are all by students who have gone on to make their mark in different industries, from the fashion world to environmental work – a journey that starts with Junk Kouture. I used to collect stamps as a child, never did I envision having our very own Junk Kouture booklet of stamps.”

Aileen Mooney of An Post added: “An Post is delighted to include Junk Kouture within the annual stamp programme. Junk Kouture is a world-wide initiative providing a fun and skills-based focus for students to apply sustainable living principles now and for generations to come. We salute how resourceful and creative the students’ designs are and this is captured by our gorgeous ‘Kouture’ stamps.”