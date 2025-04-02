Former Wexford MEP Mick Wallace goes viral in video addressing a million people

Mick Wallace, no stranger to controversy has recently returned from a visit to Yemen where he addressed a huge protest in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, where over a million people gathered in solidarity with Palestine. The protest, held every Friday in support of the Palestinian cause, was part of a larger conference titled “Palestine, You Are Not Alone.”

During his eight-day visit to Yemen, he spoke at various events, but he said that this particular one was the most profound.

Yemen is currently grappling with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Over 4.5 million people are displaced, and many are suffering from food insecurity, malnutrition, and a lack of basic healthcare. Mick Wallace claims that foreign powers—especially the U.S.— are bombing civilian areas regularly. In one instance, during his visit, a bomb fell just a kilometer from where he was staying, a reminder of the constant threat Yemeni civilians face.

The West, however, remains largely silent on these atrocities. The American-led coalition’s bombings have caused massive civilian casualties, including the deaths of 53 people in a single airstrike in March. Yet, Western governments, including Ireland, have failed to condemn these actions.

Speaking earlier on Morning Mix, Mr Wallace said the horror of witnessing such destruction firsthand is something he’ll never forget.

