Former Wexford Minister Slams Government Performance Three Out of Ten

Former Minister & Broadcaster Ivan Yates has given the government a score of just 3 out of 10 after more than 100 days in office.

Speaking on Morning Mix Mr Yates cited slow progress on housing, infrastructure, and energy reform as the reasons behind his score.

While the Programme for Government accurately identified key national priorities, including housing and population growth, critics say the follow-through has been weak. Ireland’s current housing target of 300,000 homes by 2030 is seen as overly ambitious, with real delivery expected to fall far short—potentially only reaching 200,000 due to planning delays and inadequate sanitation infrastructure.

The country’s strong corporation tax receipts (€39.1 billion in 2023) have funded vital cost-of-living supports, but growing reliance on tech and pharma raises concerns about sustainability.

Already, AI and data center investments are being diverted due to electricity shortages.

On the cost-of-living, inflation driven by global conflict—especially the Ukraine war—continues to impact households. Despite falling interest rates, energy and grocery costs remain high.

However on a more positive note Ivan Yates believes locally Wexford’s political scene has stabilised following earlier tension with the debacle featuring Verona Murphy.

He is now urging the county’s seven TDs to form a cross-party platform and prioritize five key development areas to present a united front by 2029.

He finished by saying that “The government must stop acting like commentators on global events and focus on fixing what’s within their control,”

