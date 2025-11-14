Foróige Volunteers Gather in Athlone for 53rd Annual Conference

Foróige volunteers from across Ireland came together in Athlone from 7th–9th November for the organisation’s 53rd Annual Volunteer Conference. The event celebrated the vital role volunteers play in supporting young people and communities nationwide.

Opening the conference at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Foróige Chairperson Dr. Wayne Travers thanked attendees, saying it was a time to reconnect, reflect, and recognise the impact of their work.

Keynote speaker Dr. Colman Noctor highlighted the pressures facing today’s youth and the importance of youth groups in providing connection, belonging, and support. He encouraged volunteers to meet young people where they are, offering empathy, attention, and a safe space to be themselves.

The conference also featured workshops on leadership, citizenship, and inclusion, alongside opportunities for networking, group discussions, and social activities.

Foróige CEO Eric O’Brien closed the weekend by praising the volunteers, calling them “the heart of Foróige” and celebrating their commitment to creating opportunities for young people to grow and belong.

Related