Four Co. Wexford Drama Groups qualify for All Ireland Open & Confined Finals

County Wexford has once again demonstrated its rich theatrical heritage by having four drama groups qualify for the prestigious RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival finals. This remarkable achievement highlights the depth of talent and dedication within the county’s amateur drama scene.

Bridge Drama Group

Bridge Drama Group are set to compete in the Open Section of the All Ireland finals in Athlone this May. Their performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” based on the novel by Mark Madden and adapted for the Stage by Simon Stephens has garnered acclaim for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances. The group have had three wins, two seconds and a third so far and are set to perform one last time this week at the Wexford Drama Festival. Their play synopsis, “Teenaged Christopher, stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog. It is seven minutes after midnight, Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain, exceptional at maths, but he is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. But Christopher’s detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that turns his world upside down.”

Ballycogley Players

Also participating in the Open Section will be the Ballycogley Players. They will perform “Lend me a Tenor” by Ken Ludwig. The group who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year have secured three wins, three seconds and a third so far on their journey. They will perform for one last time this week during the Wexford Drama Festival and that show has been sold out for weeks. Their play synopsis, “On the biggest night in the history of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, Tito Merelli, the world-famous Italian tenor, is set to perform the starring role in the opera Pagliacci. However, Tito’s late arrival, a series of hilarious mishaps and mistaken identities leaves Henry Saunders, manager of the opera company, and his nervous assistant Max to navigate the company through one catastrophe after the next.”

Wexford Drama Group

Wexford Drama Group secured their place over the weekend and they will perform “Skylight” by David Hare. The group have secured three wins and one 1 third. Their play synopsis, “Kyra Hollis is a young enthusiastic school teacher living in the far-off suburbs of East London. After a three-year absence her former lover, rich restauranteur Tom Seargant comes back into her life looking to rekindle their romance. They try to resolve their problems including the fact he has a wife!”

Enniscorthy Theatre Company

Competing in the Confined Section will be the Enniscorthy Theatre Company. They will perform Conor McPherson’s “Seafarer” which is directed by Linda Hynes, her first time directing on the circuit. They have secured four wins and two seconds so far on their journey. The Seafarer is a tense, atmospheric drama, and this darkly comic play explores themes of fate, redemption, and the supernatural.

The RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival is a celebration of amateur theatre, drawing groups from across the country to showcase their talents and compete for national honors. This year, the festival will take place from May 8th to May 16th at the Dean Crowe Theatre in Athlone, Westmeath. The awards night will take place on Saturday May 17th. The Adjudicator is Walker Ewart (ADA)

http://dramafestival.ie/

Related