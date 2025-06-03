Four Juveniles Arrested following Managed Containment Operation in Wicklow/Wexford

Gardaí arrested 4 male juveniles following a managed containment operation in the Eastern Region in the early hours of Tuesday, 3rd June 2025.

Shortly before 3:00am this morning, Gardaí were dispatched to a report of suspected unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Arklow, Co. Wicklow

A car was observed matching the suspected stolen vehicle with four males on board travelling southbound on the Arklow Road towards Inch, Co. Wexford and a managed containment operation commenced.

A stinger device was deployed and the vehicle was brought to a stop at Junction 23 of the M11 Southbound near Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Two male juveniles were arrested at the scene. A short time later the two other juveniles were located and arrested and detained at Garda stations in the Eastern Region.

All four have since been charged and are to appear before Bray District Court this morning, Tuesday 3rd June 2025.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related