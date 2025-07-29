Four Stores From Wexford Named In Top 100 Stores

Four retailers from Wexford have today been named as Top 100 Stores in Ireland by Retail Excellence, the largest retail industry representative organisation in Ireland.

The Top 100 stores are part of the Elavon Retail Excellence Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry and are now the largest and most prestigious of its kind in Ireland. The Awards will take place on Saturday, 15th November 2025 at the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny.

The stores are Tirlan Countrylife (Bunclody), Tirlan Countrylife (Clonroche), Joyces Expert (Killeen) and Halo Tiles and Bathrooms (Camolin)

Jean McCabe, CEO of Retail Excellence, said: “We are delighted to announce the top 100 retailers who are shaping the future of Irish retail in the Elavon Retail Excellence Awards 2025. These businesses exemplify retail excellence through outstanding service, performance, and innovation at a national level. Their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and embracing new ideas continues to raise the standard for the entire industry, particularly at a time when retail is evolving rapidly in response to shifting consumer behaviours, economic pressures, and digital transformation.”

