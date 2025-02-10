Four successful cases were heard in Wexford District Court for illegal dumping

Wexford County Council say it’s all of our responsilbility to keep our county clean.

This comes as four successful cases were heard in Wexford District Court in the last number of weeks for illegal dumping.

This resulted in a total of €1675 in fines and €1475 in costs awarded.

Local authority litter wardens and Gardaí can issue fines for littering. This can include:

€150 on-the-spot

Up to €4,000 if convicted in the District Court

Up to €600 for every day you litter after a conviction for littering

Up to €130,000 on-the-spot for causing environmental pollution and €10,000 per day for continuing offences

If you are convicted for littering in the District Court, you may have to pay the local authority’s legal costs.

The council are reminding people there are three ways to log complaints:

Call: 053 919 6000 Email: customerservice@wexfordcoco.ie Visit Council website: https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/waste-and-recycling/report-illegal-dumping

