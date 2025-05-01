Four Wexford Farms Among National Winners at Tirlán Dairy and Sustainability Awards

Tirlán, Ireland’s leading farmer-owned dairy and grain co-operative, celebrated the best in Irish dairy farming at its annual Dairy and Sustainability Awards, held on Tuesday, April 29th. The prestigious awards highlight the innovation, care, and commitment of family-run farms producing high-quality, sustainable milk across the country.
This year’s ceremony saw four outstanding Wexford suppliers recognised among 16 national winners.
Alan and Cheryl Poole, of Rose Bridge Farm in Ballyowen, Gorey, were named Tirlán Sustainability Champions.
Dermot, Angela, and Noel Kehoe, from Ballycunnane, New Ross, took home the Milk Quality Award for suppliers producing under 600,000 litres annually.
Sean Tracey, based in Paradise, Tomhaggard, earned the East Region Award.
John Doyle, from Mangan Lower, Ballygarret, was honoured with the New Entrant Award.
The Byrne family from Coolnasmear, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, were crowned Milk Supplier of the Year, applauded for excellence in milk quality, animal welfare, and environmental practices.
Speaking at the event, Tirlán Chairperson John Murphy said, “These awards celebrate not just milk, but the values, passion, and progress happening on family farms. The dedication of our suppliers is what sets Irish dairy apart on the global stage.”
Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy added, “Our farmers are leading the way in sustainability, biodiversity, and innovation. Their work is vital in shaping a resilient future for Irish dairy.”
With over 99% of its milk suppliers signed up to its Sustainability Action Payments initiative and five consecutive years of Origin Green Gold Membership, Tirlán continues to drive leadership in sustainable food production.
The awards are a reminder of the strength and value of Ireland’s grass-fed, family-farm model – with Wexford farmers playing a central role in that success story.
