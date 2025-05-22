Four Wexford Heritage Groups To Receive Funding Upto €45,000

A number of Wexford-based organisations are celebrating today after being named among the successful applicants in the latest round of the Community Heritage Grant Scheme, announced this morning.

Welcoming the news, North Wexford Fine Gael TD Brian Brennan told South East Radio News the support is well deserved and reflects the incredible work being done by the community.

Among the successful recipients are Kilanerin Tidy Towns, Ferns Community Development Association, Tara Hill Community Association, and Saltmills & St Kearns

The Community Heritage Grant Scheme supports projects nationwide that promote and preserve Ireland’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

The inclusion of Wexford groups highlights the strength of community spirit and commitment to local history across the county.

