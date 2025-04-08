Four Wexford participants selected for IFA’s ‘Ready to Lead 2025’ Programme

IFA, in partnership with FBD Insurance and Farm Business Skillnet have announced the selection of 30 participants for IFA’s national ‘Ready to Lead 2025’ programme.

Four participants have been selected from Wexford they include Clifford Deacon,Ronan Finn ,Catherine Murray and Úna Sinnott.

This initiative aims to develop the next generation of leaders within the farming community, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to effectively navigate and influence policy for the agricultural sector.

The programme received a very strong level of high-calibre applications from across the country, reflecting the interest and ambition among young farmers to take on leadership roles. The selection process was highly competitive, with candidates demonstrating a deep passion for farming, leadership potential, and a commitment to representing their fellow farmers at local, national, and European levels.

IFA President Francie Gorman highlighted the importance of fostering fresh organisational leadership.

“The continued strength of any organisation depends on its ability to introduce new voices into decision-making. The sheer number of applications and the exceptional quality of candidates made the selection process incredibly challenging. However, this is a positive sign for the future of farming leadership and IFA. We are confident those chosen will make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond”.

The six-day programme, spread across three two-day modules throughout 2025, will provide participants with a comprehensive experience, including sessions with leaders in the sector; meetings with political representatives in Dublin; and a guided tour of Brussels and its EU institutions.

This structure is designed to offer valuable insights into both national and European policy-making processes. The programme will officially commence later this month at the Farm Centre in Dublin, where participants will engage in their first leadership development sessions and networking opportunities.

John Cahalan, FBD’s Chief Commercial Officer, underscored the significance of investing in future leaders, saying, “This programme is aimed at dynamic emerging leaders — an investment not only in their future, but in the future of Ireland’s farming sector. At FBD Insurance, we are proud to support this important initiative and wish the participants every success as they begin the programme”.

The national ‘Ready to Lead 2025’ programme is fully funded by IFA, FBD, and Farm Business Skillnet, demonstrating a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of IFA leaders.

Related