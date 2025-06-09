Four Wexford Schools to Get Major Energy Upgrades in €86m Green Push

Four Wexford schools are set for major energy upgrades this summer.
They’ll receive heat pumps, LED lighting, and electric car chargers as part of a €86 million scheme.
The goal is to bring each school to at least a B energy rating and cut carbon emissions.
Fine Gael Brian Brennan, welcomed the announcement from Tánaiste Simon Harris:
“28 schools will receive 86 million in funding under the
RE Power EU Pathfinder scheme. This will enhance the energy efficiency of these schools and will
be a huge boost to advance Ireland’s climate action targets. Among the schools included
are Balamitty, Tarahill in North Wexford and Danescastle”