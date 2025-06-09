Back to News

Four Wexford Schools to Get Major Energy Upgrades in €86m Green Push

News

AuthorLucinda Kelly

Four Wexford schools are set for major energy upgrades this summer.

They’ll receive heat pumps, LED lighting, and electric car chargers as part of a €86 million scheme.

The goal is to bring each school to at least a B energy rating and cut carbon emissions.

Fine Gael Brian Brennan, welcomed the announcement from Tánaiste Simon Harris:

28 schools will receive 86 million in funding under the
RE Power EU Pathfinder scheme. This will enhance the energy efficiency of these schools and will
be a huge boost to advance Ireland’s climate action targets. Among the schools included
are Balamitty, Tarahill in North Wexford and Danescastle”

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave