Four Wexford Schools to Get Major Energy Upgrades in €86m Green Push

Four Wexford schools are set for major energy upgrades this summer.

They’ll receive heat pumps, LED lighting, and electric car chargers as part of a €86 million scheme.

The goal is to bring each school to at least a B energy rating and cut carbon emissions.

Fine Gael Brian Brennan, welcomed the announcement from Tánaiste Simon Harris:

“28 schools will receive 86 million in funding under the

RE Power EU Pathfinder scheme. This will enhance the energy efficiency of these schools and will

be a huge boost to advance Ireland’s climate action targets. Among the schools included

are Balamitty, Tarahill in North Wexford and Danescastle”

Related