Frank Flanagan, Founding member of Wexford Marine Watch bids farewell after 10 years.

Founding member and CEO of Wexford Marine Watch steps down after 10 years.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor paid tribute to Frank’s work today on Morning Mix and wished him all the best as he enters his new venture.

Frank has made the decision after founding his own business, now 50 Frank has decided it is time to move on. Over the years Frank has devoted so much time into Wexford Marine Watch. His leadership of the organization and services offered tirelessly to the people of Wexford will be sorely missed.

Speaking on Morning Mix Frank revealed that he has every confidence in the committee and volunteers and knows that the organization will continue to grow from strength to strength. Frank took the opportunity to thank the volunteers and public for their support throughout his time there.

Since 2012, Wexford Marine Watch has saved hundreds of lives in Wexford.

We wish Frank all the best with his new business and thank him for all he has given the people of Wexford.

