A Fraud Awareness Event is taking place today at the Bank of Ireland branch in Wexford.

The event is open to the public and aims to provide valuable advice on fraud prevention and highlight ongoing scams affecting the community.

Gardaí have welcomed the initiative, saying that fraud is a frequent issue and raising awareness is key to prevention.

Wexford Sergeant Niall Maher said events like this help empower the public to recognise and avoid common scams

