Freak Accident at Rosslare Strand – No Injuries Reported

Emergency services rushed to Rosslare Strand on Tuesday evening, the 12th August, after a car crashed through fencing, crossed a crazy golf course, and collided with a padel court in a freak accident.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m., moments after a group of children had left the area. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The driver, a visitor to the area, was left shaken but unhurt. However, significant damage was caused to several recreational facilities.

Rosslare Community Centre has confirmed that the affected padel court, hard court, and mini-golf area will remain closed until further notice for safety reasons.

Rosslare Community Centre Manager Maria Mulcahy spoke to South East Radio News about the incident:

