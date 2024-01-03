Free Christmas Tree shredding in Wexford

Wexford County Council will again be arranging for the FREE shredding of Christmas trees for householders at the below locations throughout the County.

If only bringing a Christmas tree for shredding to Wexford County Council’s 4 household recycling centres, there is no entry charge. €2 entry charge applies for all other waste accepted at Wexford County Council’s 4 household recycling centres.

Locations Christmas Trees can only be left on the dates below Wexford County Council’s 4 Household Recycling Centres Enniscorthy Household Recycling Centre, Old Dublin Road, Enniscorthy Gorey Household Recycling Centre, Gorey Business Park, Ramstown, Gorey New Ross Household Recycling Centre, Hewittsland, New Ross Holmestown Household Recycling Centre, Barntown, Wexford Wednesday 3rd January to Saturday 6th January 2024 Tuesday 9th January to Saturday 10th January 2024 Closed Mondays and Sundays Opening Times: Open Tues – Fri 8.15 am – 12 noon 1 pm – 4 pm Open Saturday 8.15 – 12 noon 1 pm – 3 pm Closed for lunch 12 noon – 1 pm Redmond Park, Wexford Wednesday 3rd to Wednesday 10th January 2024 Opening Times: Monday – Sunday 9am – 5 pm Rosslare Harbour / Kilrane Sports & Social Centre, Ballyknocknen, St. Brendan’s Estate, Rosslare Harbour Wednesday 3rd to Wednesday 10th January 2024 Opening Times: Monday – Sunday 9 am – 5 pm Bunclody AFC Sliabh Ros, Bunclody Wednesday 3rd to Wednesday 10th January 2024 Opening Times: Monday – Saturday 9 am – 6 pm

Make a note of your nearest location and please remember that you may bring your tree and leave it on the specified dates. For further information please contact the Environment Section, Wexford County Council on 053 9196000.

RECYCLE YOUR CHRISTMAS EMPTIES!!

Put beverage cartons into your green bin, as well as cardboard, paper, food and drink cans. Bring glass and cans to your local recycling centre. If a bring bank is full, don’t leave materials on the ground, use your nearest alternative site or come back another day.

