Free Consultation For Wexford Homes Re Solar Benefits

A recent Bord Gáis Energy survey reveals that 34% of Wexford residents mistakenly believe solar panels only work when the sun is shining. Yet modern systems generate electricity efficiently even in cloudy conditions—meaning many homeowners may be underestimating the potential of solar energy.

Despite this lack of awareness over 56% of respondents know that solar panels can earn money through exporting extra power back to the grid.

However, only 17% currently plan to install panels in the coming year—highlighting a gap between knowledge and action.

With solar now generating 6.5% of Ireland’s electricity—double last year’s output—Wexford households stand to gain significantly.

A typical solar-equipped home could cut its electricity bills by 50–70% and earn more than €10 a week by selling surplus energy.

To help bridge the gap, Bord Gáis Energy is offering free home consultations in Wexford, covering potential savings, grants, and financing via Green Loans.

Anyone interested can book a free consultation today at bordgaisenergy.ie/solar.

Related