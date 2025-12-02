Free Parking in County Wexford for Christmas Shoppers

This festive season Wexford County Council is spreading a little extra Christmas cheer with free parking across the county.
To make shopping and celebrations more convenient for locals and visitors parking will be free from 11:00 am each day on selected dates in the lead-up to Christmas.
Here are the key dates when you can take advantage of free parking:
-
Saturdays: November 29th, December 6th, 13th, and 20th.
-
Monday to Wednesday: December 22nd to 24th inclusive.
Whether you’re picking up last-minute gifts as you shop local or enjoying the holiday atmosphere this initiative makes it easier than ever to shop and explore your local towns without worrying about parking fees.