French tourism leaders visit Wexford

Members of Tourism Ireland’s French Marketing Partnership Group (MPG) are visiting Wexford as part of their trip to Ireland’s Ancient East this week. The MPG is made up of leading French tour operators, online travel agencies (OTAs), as well as air and sea carriers, and is the official vehicle for Tourism Ireland to consult with its key tourism partners in France.

The visit was an excellent opportunity for Tourism Ireland to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East to the senior travel representatives from France who make up the MPG. Their programme included guided tours of Rosslare Europort, the Irish National Heritage Park and Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience. The group also visited Green Acres restaurant and stayed at Clayton Whites Hotel.

Elmagh Killeen, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Director of Markets, said: “We are delighted that the members of our French Marketing Partnership Group have taken the time to come and visit Ireland’s Ancient East. Seeing is believing – so visits like this are extremely important to continue to build awareness of Ireland and our excellent tourism offering among key French partners.

“France is the fourth-largest market for overseas tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 557,000 French visitors, who spent €283 million during their time here.”