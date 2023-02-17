French tourists encouraged to visit Wexford

Tourism Ireland hosts networking event on board Irish Ferries’ ship, highlighting ease of access to Ireland for French holidaymakers

Five tourism companies from the South-East of Ireland, including the Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience, Taste Wexford and Wexford County Council, travelled to Cherbourg this week to take part in a networking event organised by Tourism Ireland – where they met, and did business with, local French travel professionals and journalists.

The event, which took place on board Irish Ferries’ W.B. Yeats ship in Cherbourg, was organised to highlight the links between Normandy and Ireland and, in particular, the South-East. It was also an excellent opportunity to promote ease of access by ferry from France to Ireland for French holidaymakers.

Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch prepared by Taste Wexford – using produce sourced from the South-East – as well a performance by Cork-based band Torcán.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Southern Europe, said: “Our networking event in Cherbourg was a really good opportunity for our partners from the South-East of Ireland to connect with influential French tour operators and travel agents. We highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between Normandy and Ireland – particularly with Wexford, Waterford and Kilkenny. Hosting the event on board Irish Ferries’ W.B. Yeats ship was also an excellent opportunity to shine a spotlight on the ease of access from France to Ireland by sea. As an island, the importance of convenient, direct access cannot be overstated.”

France is the fourth-largest market for overseas tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 557,000 visitors from France to the island of Ireland, whose visits delivered €283 million for the economy.