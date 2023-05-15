Fresh concerns over children using smartphones

Local Aontú Councillor and Secondary School teacher at Bridgetown college has voiced his concerns over how smartphones and AI will be managed moving forward.

His concerns come as the latest CyberSafe Kids report found more than three in four 12 year old’s own a smartphone.

When speaking to South East Radio Councillor Codd explained the negative effects access to AI can have on education;

“We are going to have a big issue going forward how we know the work is authentically belonging to the student and that which has been created by some of the (AI) apps”.

Councillor Codd went on to say how he has noticed a big difference after Covid and said that children’s ability to interact and communicate is all the less.

“I wonder the impact it has on their ability to laugh and chat and just have fun.”

The Councillor concluded that parents need to take an active role in monitoring, setting time limits and making sure that devices are being used as they should be. “We cannot uninvent the wheel and they (children) will have to have access to the smartphones but if you limit the times and maybe they could not have them during school hours.”

He stated that if used as they should be, “they also have access to a wonderful amount of history and scientific knowledge”.