There’s a status yellow wind and rain warning on the way for Wexford this Sunday.

Met Éireann issued the warning for 12 counties, consisting of the entire West and South coasts, along with Wexford and Wicklow.

The warning will come into effect at 2am on Sunday morning, and will last until 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile a separate warning for wind in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo begins at 3pm until midnight.

