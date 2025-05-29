Fringe Fleadh 2025 Kicks Off in New Ross with a Lively Traditional Music Event

Following the huge success of Fleadh Cheoil Loch Garman in Gorey earlier this month, Wexford County Council is excited to unveil Fringe Fleadh 2025 — a countywide series of events leading up to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann this August.

The first event takes place on Saturday, 7th June at 2:30 pm in New Ross, where traditional Irish music will fill the town centre. Beloved local group Danescastle will take to Brennan’s Lane for an open-air performance that invites the whole community to come together and Feel the Spirit of the Fleadh.

Fringe Fleadh 2025 aims to keep the vibrant Fleadh spirit alive throughout the summer, celebrating Irish music and culture across County Wexford. Building on last year’s momentum, this year’s programme brings performances and cultural experiences to communities across the region.

Highlights include Seisiún by the Sea in Morriscastle, a show by The Blackwater Céilí Band at St. Martin’s Community Centre in Piercestown, and the Enniscorthy Irish Folk and Ballad Festival. With the support of Comhaltas branches, local artists, and community groups, each event is a celebration of Wexford’s rich heritage, delivered in a welcoming and festive atmosphere.

Wexford County Council encourages everyone — locals and visitors alike — to take part in this summer of culture, connection, and music. Whether you’re new to traditional Irish music or a lifelong fan, Fringe Fleadh 2025 offers something special for everyone.

Find full event details at VisitWexford.ie.

Related