From Europe to the Áras Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly Launches Presidential Bid

Veteran MEP and former GAA President Sean Kelly has formally announced his intention to seek Fine Gael’s nomination for the 2025 presidential election.

Speaking on Morning Mix earlier, the Ireland South MEP said the decision came after former frontrunner Mairead McGuinness withdrew from consideration due to health concerns. Kelly, who has served in the European Parliament since 2009, described the move as one of the most significant decisions of his political career.

“When Mairead had to withdraw, the goalposts changed. A new process opened, and I said yes—I’ll give it a go,” Kelly explained.

The Kerryman acknowledged the challenge ahead, particularly the difficulty of securing support from 20 members of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party—a requirement to enter the internal contest. He admitted that his extended time in Brussels may have created a visibility gap compared to other potential candidates, such as Minister Heather Humphreys.

“It’s definitely a challenge. I’ve been in Europe for 15 years and away from the Dáil—Heather would be much more familiar to many of the members,” he said. “But I’m fighting the good fight.”

When asked whether seeking the presidency had long been a personal ambition, Kelly was candid.

“Quite frankly, no. I’ve never really had great ambitions for myself. Most of the roles I’ve taken on—whether in the GAA or politics—were at the encouragement of others.”

However, he said recent conversations with the public during his time back in Ireland influenced his final decision.

“I couldn’t believe the number of people telling me they were disappointed I hadn’t gone forward. That gave me a sense I might have more support than I realised.”

Kelly confirmed that under party rules, a maximum of two candidates can be nominated by Fine Gael’s parliamentary party, narrowing the field significantly.

With the race to Áras an Uachtaráin starting to take shape, Kelly’s entry brings a high-profile voice into what is expected to be a closely watched contest.

