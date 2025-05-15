Frustration Grows Over Delays to Gorey Primary Care Centre

A long-delayed primary care centre for Gorey has again sparked political debate, with North Wexford TD TD Malcolm Byrne calling for immediate intervention to resolve the issue.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Byrne highlighted that the project — first promised in 2010 — has seen little to no movement from the HSE, despite repeated ministerial assurances over the years.

He pointed to recent commitments from Ministers Mary Butler and Stephen Donnelly, who had both indicated that the project would be a priority. Minister Butler, in particular, had said that a call to tender would be issued by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

However, that deadline has come and gone, prompting the TD to express serious doubts about the competence of the HSE Estates division. “I have no confidence in HSE Estates to address an issue that has now been running for 15 years,” he stated, calling for an urgent meeting with Minister Carol McNeil and local representatives to finally move the project forward.

In response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin acknowledged the delay but suggested that the tender may have been issued as part of a broader development bundle. He recognised the importance of the Gorey project, particularly in light of the area’s rapid population growth, and committed to following up with the Minister for further clarification.

