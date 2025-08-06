Frustration Grows Over Long Delays in Arklow–Shillelagh Greenway Project

Concerns over major delays in the Arklow–Shillelagh Greenway project have been raised with the Department of Transport.

The greenway, which would pass through scenic areas along the Wicklow–Wexford border — including Shillelagh, Tinahely, Aughrim, Annacurra, Woodenbridge, and Arklow — has been stalled in phase two since 2023.

Despite its strong potential to boost tourism and economic activity in County Wexford and the wider Southeast region, the project has yet to progress to the crucial construction stages.

Speaking to South East Radio News, North Wexford TD Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said that, at the current pace, the greenway could take up to a decade to complete

Related